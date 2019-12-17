Tanzania: Health for All Within Reach - Nacopha

17 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alvar Mwakyusa

TANZANIA has all it takes to achieve universal health coverage provided that it puts in place organisational and financial mechanisms for the increasing proportion of the population, ac- cording to health stakeholders.

The National Council of People Living with HIV (NACOPHA)'s Head of Community Mobilisation and Engagement, Mr Mathew Kawogo, made the observation in Dar es Salaam yesterday while underlining the need to ensure reduction in health related costs and increased range of services.

Mr Kawogo expressed con- cerns that people living with HIV (PL V IV ) have been facing obstacles in accessing medicines for opportunistic diseases. PL HIV , youth and members of the key population groups also face stigma and discrimination that makes it hard for them to access HIV and health care services, the NACOPHA official said.

"Much as there is extensive coverage of healthcare on spe- cific diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis, there is a need to consider regional variations," he stated. He described the regions as those with low against high burden, different vulnerable population groups (children, adolescents, women and key populations) and those who continue to be disproportionately affected by diseases.

Health insurance coverage has been growing steadily and has been extended to include vulnerable people, including those in remote communities. A report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) published in 2000 showed that achieving universal health coverage calls for progress in three dimensions.

These include reducing the extent of cost sharing and fee charged for accessing treat- ment, increasing the number of services covered by the existing current pooled funds and ensuring that all people in the country, including the most vulnerable are covered.

"Embracing these three dimensions will ensure that a range of services are available at subsidised or no costs, and out-of-pocket payments are gradually minimised," the report stated.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Ministers Who Survived Museveni's Axe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.