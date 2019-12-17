Tanzania: Health for All Within Reach - Nacopha

TANZANIA has all it takes to achieve universal health coverage provided that it puts in place organisational and financial mechanisms for the increasing proportion of the population, ac- cording to health stakeholders.

The National Council of People Living with HIV (NACOPHA)'s Head of Community Mobilisation and Engagement, Mr Mathew Kawogo, made the observation in Dar es Salaam yesterday while underlining the need to ensure reduction in health related costs and increased range of services.

Mr Kawogo expressed con- cerns that people living with HIV (PL V IV ) have been facing obstacles in accessing medicines for opportunistic diseases. PL HIV , youth and members of the key population groups also face stigma and discrimination that makes it hard for them to access HIV and health care services, the NACOPHA official said.

"Much as there is extensive coverage of healthcare on spe- cific diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis, there is a need to consider regional variations," he stated. He described the regions as those with low against high burden, different vulnerable population groups (children, adolescents, women and key populations) and those who continue to be disproportionately affected by diseases.

Health insurance coverage has been growing steadily and has been extended to include vulnerable people, including those in remote communities. A report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) published in 2000 showed that achieving universal health coverage calls for progress in three dimensions.

These include reducing the extent of cost sharing and fee charged for accessing treat- ment, increasing the number of services covered by the existing current pooled funds and ensuring that all people in the country, including the most vulnerable are covered.

"Embracing these three dimensions will ensure that a range of services are available at subsidised or no costs, and out-of-pocket payments are gradually minimised," the report stated.