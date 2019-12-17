Tanzania: Term Extension? No Way! - JPM

PRESIDENT John Ma- gufuli has reiterated his stance not to stand for presidency after the end of his very-likely second ten- ure which will culminate in 2025.

"Our party CCM is like an industry which produces capable leaders and as such I will not have any reason to stand for presidency after the end of my ten- ure," Dr Magufuli, told members of the CCM's National Executive Committee (NEC) and Central Committee in Mwanza yesterday.

There have been persistent calls from CCM members, leaders and ordinary citizens for President Magufuli to rule beyond the current constitutional limit of two five-year terms.

But the president, who has won accolades for masterminding extraordinary socio economic reforms has repeatedly insisted that there is no way he would fancy term extension, insisting that he will respect the country's constitution.

"I have no plans of extending my tenure since this will be against the con- stitution of my party and Tanzania as a country. I should be clear that this posi- tion is very tough and a sacrifice for one to handle," he insisted.

Dr Magufuli was highly positive that the ruling party has many potential members who could take up the mantle of leadership just like the way he was chosen for the highest position of the country way back in the year 2015.

"It is through the same means which were used to appoint me as the candidate of CCM presidential candidate in 2015that will be used for my successor who will even be better than me. The L ord has plans for everything. His plans never fail."

"Being a president is a very daunt- ing task which I did not expect when I was handled the position. Honestly speaking am very tired of this task," Dr Magufuli stated amid cheers from members of the ruling party.

President Magufuli told members of NEC on the challenges aligned with the presidency and the daunting tasks on addressing them. "I did not know that this position comes with these challenges; for instance when there is an earthquake people will come to you and ask how do we go about this Mr President and when one of our planes is seized abroad it will be the same question.

"However, much with the daunting task ahead of me let me take this opportunity to assure you that this is a very challenging but nevertheless a task that should be undertaken by someone," Dr Magufuli assured the party stalwarts in the lakeside city of Mwanza.

First elected as a Member of Par- liament in 1995, Dr Magufuli served in the cabinet of Tanzania as Deputy Minister for Works from 1995 to 2000 and eventually Minister of Works from the year 2000 to 2006 .

Dr Magufuli also worked as Minister of Lands and Human Settlement from 2006 to 2008, Minister of L ive- stock and Fisheries from 2008 to 2010, and as Minister of Works for a second time from 2010 to 2015. Running as the candidate of the ruling party in Tanzania (CCM), he won the October 2015 presidential election and was sworn in on 5 November 2015.

Magufuli's presidency has been marked by a focus on reducing govern- ment corruption and spending and also investing in industries in Tanzania. On 12 July 2015 Magufuli was nominated as CCM's presidential candidate for the 2015 election, winning the votes against opponents who included the then Justice Minister and former United Nations Deputy Secretary General Ms Asha Rose Migiro and the African Union Ambassador to the U nited States of America Ms Amina Salum Ali for the party's nomination.

Tanzania, one of sub-Saharan Africa's most stable democracies, has held five relatively peaceful multi-party elections since 1995, with the ruling party triumphing in all elections.