Tanzania: AfDB' S Multi-B Illion Road Fund B Rings Fortunes

OV ER three million people in Tanzania and Kenya will benefit from a € 345 million fi- nancing package for road proj- ects, approved by the African Development Bank's board. The funding will bankroll the construction of the Mom- basa-L unga L unga/Horohoro and Tanga-Pangani-Bagamoyo roads Phase I and repre- sents 78.5 per cent of the total € 399.7 million project cost.

"The project will have spillover benefits for hinterland countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, U ganda and South Sudan that depend on Mombasa as gateway to global markets," Mr Hussein Iman, the Bank's Regional Sector Manager for infrastructure, private sector, and industrialisation said in a communiqué made available to the East African Edition of the ' Daily News'. The Road is a key com- ponent of the East African transport corridors network, connecting Kenya and Tan- zania. Producers, manufactur- ers and traders will be able to move goods more quickly and cheaply.

In addition, farmers and fishermen will benefit from improved access to local and regional markets and ameni- ties, including better schools and health centres.

The Bank's support will also provide roadside trading facilitates for sellers, half of them women who currently operate in disorganised and unsafe conditions.

The road crosses regions with high rates of youth un- employment. In light of this, the project includes a voca- tional training component for 500 unemployed youth (half of them women) to acquire marketable skills and improve their economic prospects.

AfDB anticipates that the intervention will boost region- al integration by reducing transit times, facilitating trade and the cross-border movement of people, opening access to tour- ist attractions. The project will also link the ports of Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mombasa, and stimulate the blue economy in coastal areas.

First phase involves the construction of 175 km of road sections: the 121 km Mkanga-Pangani road sec- tion in Tanzania and the 54 km Mombasa-Kilifi road section in Kenya.

The intervention is a priority item in the Bank's Eastern Africa Regional Integration Strategy (EA-RISP), the Country Strategy Papers (CSPs) of both countries and aligns with two of the Bank's High 5 priorities - Integrate Africa and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.

European U nion (EU ), also supported the construc- tion of the road network by contributing € 30 million grant, about 7.7 per cent of the total project cost, to the government of Kenya. Regional integration re- main key priority for both Kenya, and Tanzania and the improvement of road networks between the two nations is of paramount importance.

Last week the bank witnessed the signing of a $ 440 million agreement between Ja- pan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Government of Kenya for the first phase construction of a bridge connecting Mombasa island and L ikoni, a major international port area of East Africa.

The Mombasa Gate Bridge will be the longest cable-stayed bridge in Africa, providing a critical link over the Indian Ocean along the just approved Mombasa - Lunga Lunga/Horohoro and Tanga - Pangani - Bagamoyo corridor phase I.

The total amount of co- financing is expected to be more than $ 1.2 billion when subsequent phases of the proj- ect are concluded making it the largest co-financing pact between the Bank and JICA.

"We are confident that we can all work together to ac- complish this important task and other projects in the future," Ms Nnenna Nwabufo, the bank's Acting Director General for the East Africa Region said at the signing. As at the end of November 2019, AfDB's portfolio in Kenya comprises 27 public and 7 private operations with a total commitment of 2.7 billion euros.

The Bank's portfo- lio in Tanzania as at the end of November 2019 comprises 21 public and 2 private operations with a total commitment of 1.82 billion euros.