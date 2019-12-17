Nigeria: Senate Summons Aregbesola, Immigration Boss Over Free Visa Entry Policy

17 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to appear before its committees on Interior, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to explain the reason for the recently introduced free visa entry policy.

Also summoned by the Senate is the Comptroller - General of Nigerian Immigration Service ( NIC) Mohammad Babandede

Resolutions of the Senate was sequel to a motion moved to by Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti North.

Adetunmbi had in the motion raised through orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, drew the attention of the Senate to the policy which according to him, was in furtherance of Africa Free Trade agreement signed in July this year by President Muhamnadu Buhari.

The agreement like other treaties before it, he added, were not forwarded to the National Assembly for domestication through required bills to that effect from the executive.

The Senate consequently resolved that the Minister of Interior and the Immigration boss should appear before its committees on Interior, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for detailed explanations on the policy.

Details later...

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

