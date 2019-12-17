Nigeria: OPS Rattle Snake - NAF Aircraft Destroys Iswap Logistics Storage Facilities

17 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has dealt another decisive blow on terrorist elements operating in the Northeast of the Country.

This was achieved air strikes executed as part of the ongoing Operation Rattle Snake that led to the destruction of some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics storage facilities at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

The operation was executed after credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicated that 3 green-roofed buildings at the edge of the settlement were being used as warehouses by the ISWAP elements to store their food, vehicle spares, gunboats and other logistics items.

Accordingly, the ATF, after carrying out confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, dispatched its attack aircraft to engage the location scoring devastating hits in successive strikes leading to the destruction of the buildings.

The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.

