Namibia: New Windhoek Mayor Kahungu Upbeat

16 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek — New Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu has vowed hard work to revitalise the city, including the speedy formalisation of informal settlements.

Kahungu, who was also the city deputy mayor in 2017, was on Friday elected as the capital's new mayor, replacing Muesee Kazapua who will now become an ordinary councillor. She will be deputised by 30-year-old Ian Subasubani.

In addition, Swapo councillors Moses Shikwa, Teckla Uwanga, Loide Kaiyamo, Paulus Emmanuel and Ananias Niizimba are new members of the management committee for the next 12 months.

"During my tenure, we will provide basic needs such as water, sanitation, shelter and electricity to the city's informal settlement," the new mayor promised in her acceptance speech.

She said Windhoek has 15 constituencies, and it being an autonomous body that has to source its own funding to provide services to its residents means as a principal head, she and the council have to initiate ways to source funds to formalise settlements in the north-western suburb of the city.

"I will continue to serve with dignity to all Windhoek inhabitants - and when I say all, I mean people living in informal settlements and those informal settlements: from Katutura to town, as well as visitors," she said.

She added that as mayor, she will be the principal head for the city and will have all the supervisory powers regarding the planning and execution of all development programmes and projects.

"I will be accountable to the inhabitants and execution of all developmental programmes and projects. I will be responsible for the promotion and creation of the social well-being of the inhabitants and visitors of the city," she said.

