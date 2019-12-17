South Africa: DA Vs ANC - Court Battle for City of Tshwane Postponed to Thursday

17 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The battle between the DA and ANC has been postponed to Thursday to give the ANC time to consider an application from the speaker's office.

The ANC's advocate, Phaza Ngwanda, told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that the ANC never received the court papers, said to be 300 pages long.

As a result, the matter has been postponed to give all the parties time to consider the application and file their responses.

On Tuesday, the High Court was scheduled to hear the DA's application for the review of the Tshwane special council, in which it is alleged that the processes to remove speaker Katlego Mathebe and Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa were unlawful.

The DA's Mike Moriarty told the media that the political party was not buying the ANC's claims.

"We are confident about our argument that the council sitting should have taken place by the duly elected deputy speaker. I think that justice will prevail and democracy will prevail. I think that the judge is being cautious.

"We are not buying the ANC's claim that they did not received papers from the speaker's office," he said.

Mokgalapa's future

However, Moriarty could not speak about Mokgalapa's future as the mayor.

"All I can tell you is that he is still on special leave. He has to answer to some very serious charges. I would imagine that it would conclude by next year," he said.

Mokgalapa was put on special leave following a pending investigation into the release of an audio recording, purportedly of him engaging in an intimate act with Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

Senkubuge has since resigned.

The interim order of December 6, suspending the council resolutions which ousted Mathebe and Mokgalapa, remain suspended.

Councillor Abel Tau remains in his seat as acting mayor of Tshwane.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

