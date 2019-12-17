South Africa: ANCYL Leader From KZN Killed in Alleged Domestic Violence Attack

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal is reeling after one of its provincial executive members was shot and killed by her boyfriend in the Thokozani area in Cramond on Tuesday.

ANCYL provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said the branch was "shocked at the brutal killing of its PEC member", 34-year-old Sindisiwe Ndlovu.

"The Youth League understands that comrade Sindi was shot and killed by her boyfriend in the early hours of the morning today, who has since been arrested by the law enforcement services."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said she was believed to have been shot after an argument.

He said a 31-year-old man had been placed under arrest for murder, and that a firearm had been seized.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated."

Sabelo sang Ndlovu's praises, saying she was a youth activist who had "dedicated her life to the service of young people in our country".

She had served in various capacities, in both student organisation Sasco and the Youth League, and had been a vital part of the provincial executive.

"She was soft spoken, but uncompromising in her beliefs of championing the interests of young people," Sabelo said.

He said the ANCYL called on the "full might of the law to be meted against the senseless murderer".

"We call on our government to intensify the fight against gender-based violence. The youth yearns for the day when gender-based violence will be spoken of as a bad chapter in the history of our country which no longer exists, in society."

Source: News24