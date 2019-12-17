Angola: Girabola2019/20 - Sagrada Esperança FC Get First Victory Away

17 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The Sagrada Esperança squad from Lunda Norte Province last Sunday, at Eucaliptos Stadium, in the chief town of the central Bié Province, managed to get their first victory away from home, by beating Cuando Cubango FC, by 1-0.

The match is part of the last round of the first leg of the First Division National Football Championship (Girabola2019/20).

The goal was scored by Tady in minute 28 of the game, whose first half was very balanced.

The Cuando Cubango team, after being in disadvantage, invested in offensive moves and created several scoring opportunities, even though they dominated the entire second half, but the Sagrada Esperança team were able to cancel all goals attempts.

Nandinho, at the minute 64', was about to make the equalizer through a free kick that the goal keeper would have no chance to catch, but unfortunately for the home team the ball hit the post.

Cuando Cubango FC's squad end the first leg of the top division championship with a defeat and 18 points.

