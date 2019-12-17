Somalia: Somali Army Chief Grilled in Parliament Over Non-Amisom Troops' Atrocities

17 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Lower House of Parliament on Monday grilled the minister of defence, Hassan Ali Mohamed, and the army chief, Brig-Gen Odawaa Yussuf Rage, over military operations and other related issues.

The session, chaired by Speaker Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman, saw many MPs asking the defence minister direct questions related to military activities across the country.

The defence minister, who was flanked by his deputy and the army chief, answered the lawmakers' questions.

At the end of the session, Speaker Mursal urged the military to respect parliamentarians and also called on the lawmakers to always support the military in its efforts to defeat Al-Shabaab militants.

