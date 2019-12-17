Somalia: PM Meets With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Geneva

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire held talks with Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Geneva on Monday.

Key Cabinet members from both sides attended the high-level meeting in the Swiss capital.

The two discussed ways to enhance bilateral diplomatic engagement and boost trade, economic cooperation between the two friendly states to improve Somalia's growing economy.

Prime Minister Kheyre and President Erdogan joined other world leaders in Geneva for Global Refugee Forum.

Turkey hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees that fled the civil war in their country while Somalia hosts over 35,000 refugees and asylum seekers mainly from war-torn Yemen.

There are approximately 25 million refugees worldwide according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).