Somalia: Three Dead in Al-Shabaab Attack On Somali Army Base

At least three people have been killed and several wounded in a daring overnight attack by Al-Shabaab on a key Somali military base in the outskirts of Mogadishu on Monday night.

According to the sources, the ambush led to a heavy gunfight between the troops and armed militants that led to the deaths of two soldiers and one civilian.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the assault and said its fighters killed three government soldiers stationed in the base which is located near Bal'ad town.

The attack was the latest in series of Al-Shabaab campaign against Somali military bases in southern regions as the country's army with AU and American forces step up operations to retake areas still under the militants' control.