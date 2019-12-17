South Africa: Random Acts of Everyday Violence

17 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Bonita Case and Phoebe Dordel

This year's 16 Days of Activism has ended. Are we going to fall silent about gender-based violence again?

This is what happened to my 13-year-old daughter, Phoebe Dordel, in her own words.

***

Last week, I went on a school trip to Durban. I was selected to represent our school in the national beach handball tournament. We were a team of girls, a team of boys, a coach and an assistant coach.

Everything about the trip was great, except for the assistant coach. He swore at some of us, for very little reason. He offered to buy us beer - when we hadn't asked and didn't want any anyway. He stayed up late with us, always in one of the girls' rooms - there were three rooms that we shared.

At one point, it was two in the morning and we all wanted to sleep - two of the girls had already fallen asleep - but he remained, wanting to stay up and talk to us. Eventually, I just kicked him out.

He made up reasons to come into our rooms late at night. One night, he came into my friends' room around two thirty in the morning. They had...

