Namibia: Missing EVMs Found in Havana Settlement

TWO of the four electronic voting machines that allegedly fell off a trailer while under the care of former justice minister Sacky Shanghala in 2017 were reportedly found in the Havana informal settlement in Katutura.

This was confirmed by police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, who said the two electronic voting machines (EVMs) were found a week ago by a Windhoek resident, who handed them over to Windhoek City Police chief Abraham Kanime.

"I can confirm that the EVMs have now been found. When the media reported about the missing EVMs, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) came and registered a case with us to investigate. Part of their submission was the serial numbers of each of the voting machines.

"The serial numbers of the EVMs we found correspond with those the ECN submitted," Ndeitunga told The Namibian yesterday, adding that all the four missing EVMs have now been accounted for.

The first EVM was reportedly found at Otjiwarongo, and the second in the Brakwater area of Windhoek.

The Namibian reported in October that four EVMs went missing two years ago during the Swapo Party Elders Council's 6th elective congress held at Outapi in July 2017.

The missing EVMs were booked out from the ECN on 18 May 2017 by Shanghala, who was the returning officer at the Swapo Party Elders Council elections.

At the time, the ECN confirmed to have loaned the EVMs to the Swapo Party for conducting their internal election.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday afternoon, Kanime said he handed over the EVMs to the relevant authorities.

"In any case of that nature, whether they [are] brought to me or not, I cannot go into further details because I am not the relevant authority. I passed them on to such authorities, because it will be wrong to keep them in my office," he added.

Police commissioner of the crime investigations directorate Nelius Becker refused to answer media queries.

"It is better you speak to the police public relations department, I do not talk to journalists," Becker said before hanging up the phone.

The missing EVMs are a core part of a looming Supreme Court battle over the disputed presidential election results, with independent candidate Panduleni Itula arguing that they could have been used to test hacking strategies ahead of the polls.

"Since July 2017 up to the presidential election in 2019, there thus existed ample opportunity for gaining intimate knowledge of the machines' hardware and software. The risk of discovering means of tampering with the EVMs is real, as lawyers and politicians pointed out immediately when the news first broke in October 2019.

"They cautioned that the election could be rigged, and the integrity of its outcome would become questionable.

Yet, the self-same models of EVMs were used one month later during the 2019 elections; this without the safeguards parliament enacted, a verifiable paper trail," reads part of the arguments in his Supreme Court affidavit.

Reports of missing EVMs have also, in the past months, sparked massive public criticism, with people questioning the integrity of the outcome of the just-ended presidential and National Assembly elections.

During elections, the EVMs were blamed for causing delays in the voting process at some polling stations, with some breaking down or malfunctioning.

ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro was not reachable for comment yesterday.