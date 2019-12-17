South Africa: A Fragmented Market Is One Where Two Heads Are No Longer Better Than One

17 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

For years, boutique asset managers were all the rage in South Africa. It was a unique little utopia compared with the rest of the world. Investors were spoilt for choice and there was more than enough to go around to keep all the mom-and-pop shops afloat. But times have changed. High fees and low performance are driving savings to index products in droves and red tape is choking the life out of the little guy. And it looks as if the consolidation of power has begun.

Former Allan Gray and Investec colleagues Piet Viljoen and Sam Houlie will soon again share office space. The boutique firms of RECM and Counterpoint Asset Management where they serve as chairman and chief investment officer respectively have recently announced their engagement after a nine-month courtship.

The couple will walk down the aisle in March 2020 and will live a consolidated life thereafter under the Counterpoint Asset Management name.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory approval, but the combined estate will manage assets in excess of R6.5-billion, Counterpoint states in a press release.

"Where fund overlap exists, funds will be amalgamated."

"We share the same vision and consolidation makes sense. Combining assets and skills...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Ministers Who Survived Museveni's Axe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.