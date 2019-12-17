South Africa: We Are Not Alone - the Global Economy Is Growing At Its Slowest Rate Since 2009

analysis

Worldwide economic growth is at its slowest pace since 2009 when the global financial crisis was in full swing. This represents another headwind in South Africa's dismal growth story, which has already been hobbled by a litany of domestic errors and woes.

The planet may be heating up because of human-induced climate change, but the global economy is cooling down in the face of trade wars, Brexit, geopolitical tensions and the policy uncertainty that is an offshoot of these trends.

Let's start with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) most recent World Economic Forecast, released in October.

"Global growth is forecast at 3.0% for 2019, its lowest level since 2008-09 and a 0.3% percentage point downgrade from the April 2019 World Economic Outlook. Growth is projected to pick up to 3.4% in 2020 (a 0.2 percentage point downward revision compared with April), reflecting primarily a projected improvement in economic performance in a number of emerging markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and emerging and developing Europe that are under macroeconomic strain," it said.

"Yet, with uncertainty about prospects for several of these countries, a projected slowdown in China and the United States, and prominent downside risks, a much more subdued...