Namibia: Esau Claims Arrest, Charges 'Political'

FORMER fisheries minister Bernhard Esau is claiming a political agenda of "regime change" is behind his arrest on corruption and other charges flowing from the Fishrot scandal.

Esau is making this claim in an affidavit filed at the Windhoek High Court on Friday last week, as part of an application in which he and the five people charged with him are asking the court to order their immediate release from custody due to the alleged unlawfulness of their arrest.

The urgent application by Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala and their co-accused - James Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo, Tamson 'Fitty' Hatuikulipi and Pius 'Taxa' Mwatelulo - is due to be heard in court on Thursday this week.

Esau and his co-accused are asking the court to order the station commander of the Seeis Police Station, where they are being detained, to immediately release them. In his affidavit, Esau points out that he is still a member of parliament and a member of the Swapo central committee and politburo, and claims he is being "detained under horrible conditions" at Seeis, east of Windhoek.

Esau, Shanghala and the other four accused are also asking the court to review and set aside the decision to issue the arrest warrants that led to them being taken into custody on 27 November.

They further want the court to review and set aside both Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director general Paulus Noa's decision to refer their case to the prosecutor general for prosecution, prosecutor general Martha Imalwa's decision to institute charges against them, and Windhoek magistrate Linus Samunzala's decision to postpone their case to 20 February and to order that they should be kept in police custody in the meantime."Our liberties have been taken away through a completely invalid process," Esau is claiming in his sworn statement. He also says he is approaching the court to relieve him from "continuous invasive and intrusive detention on the basis of an invalid [arrest] warrant and consequently an invalid arrest and detention".

According to Esau, the legality of the entire process of the issuing of warrants for his arrest and that of his co-accused, their actual arrests, them being charged and the postponement of their case, was destroyed because a section of the Anti-Corruption Act was not complied with, since the investigation of their case has not been completed.

He says that section of the law states that the director general of the ACC must refer a matter to the prosecutor general if an investigation has been completed and it appears to the ACC head that a corrupt practice had been committed.Because the investigation of their case has not been completed, Noa could not have referred the matter to the prosecutor general and Imalwa could not have made a decision to institute charges against him and his co-accused, Esau claims. In the face of an incomplete investigation, there was no valid reason for the arrest of himself and his co-accused, he also says.

However, Esau further notes that the arrests coincided with Namibia's presidential and National Assembly elections on 27 November.

The timing of the release of reports implicating him in the Fishrot scandal about the alleged corrupt allocation of fishing quotas and payment of kickbacks coincided with the end of political campaigns for the elections, "and leaves [one] with the distinct impression that it was intended to influence the outcome of the national elections", Esau claims.He adds: "The agenda appears to be regime change and the other applicants [accused] and I were seen as convenient tools to achieve that objective."From media reports, "it is evident that tremendous pressure was brought to bear on [the ACC], as it was painted as an institution which is headed by a person who is not competent to lead it", Esau claims. He also says: "Our unlawful arrests and detention, pursuant to hastily crafted charges which were not even properly considered, must be seen in this context of political activity and [Noa] yielding to political pressure, rather than carefully executing his functions."

In addition to that, he is charging that public demontrations which took place at the Windhoek Magistrate's Court when he and his co-accused appeared in court were led by the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) group and former independent presidential candidate Panduleni Itula. According to Esau, AR is putting pressure on Noa and the ACC and "is acting recklessly in pursuit of a prosecution at a time when the investigation is not completed", which is contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act.

In his affidavit, Esau is also claiming that ACC investigators forced him, Shanghala and James Hatuikulipi into the back of a police van on Thursday last week and "abducted" them from police custody to drive with them to their farms for a planned search of their properties to be carried out.

Because of the treatment they received, he got sick and Shanghala and Hatuikulipi were left with backaches as a result of a rough ride they had on a gravel road between Seeis and their farm, Esau states.

A government lawyer representing the respondents in the case - including Noa, the ACC, Imalwa, and Namibian Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga - yesterday gave notice to the court that they would be opposing the application.