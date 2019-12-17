Namibia: Nonsense, I'm Not Soft - Geingob

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob says it was 'nonsense' for people to expect him to fire ministers who are implicated in the corruption scandal in the fishing sector to demonstrate his commitment to fighting corruption.

Geingob said he did not outrightly fire the two former ministers because he was not interested in humiliating people.

He said he followed the due process of the Constitution by requesting the disgraced ministers to explain their involvement in the Fishrot corruption scandal before accepting their resignations.

The president made these remarks yesterday at the opening session of the Swapo Party's central committee meeting in Windhoek.

Two former ministers, Sacky Shanghala (justice) and Bernhard Esau (fisheries) resigned from their Cabinet positions on the day they were exposed in a fishing corruption scandal involving high-ranking government officials and their cronies, which generated kickbacks of at least N$150 million over a four-year period.

The Namibian reported that this scandal could involve transactions worth as much as N$2,5 billion.

The disgraced former ministers and four others have since been arrested on charges of fraud, money-laundering and corruption.

They are being accused of benefiting from a fishing quota donated to the Angolan government which was meant to benefit marginalised communities.

Other people involved in the scandal are former managing director of Investec Asset Management Namibia James Hatuikulipi, his cousin and Esau's son-in-law, Tamson 'Fitty' Hatuikulipi, and businessman Ricardo Gustavo.

Court papers estimate that N$103 million was paid in bribes from 2014 to 2019.

The president said the fact that he did not fire the two former ministers does not mean that he condones corruption. He was criticised by the public for not taking decisive action against the two ex-ministers by firing them immediately.

Geingob said his actions regarding corruption in the fishing sector was guided by the due process of the law and the Constitution, "particularly those aspects which fall within my jurisdiction".

"We had two letters, one to accept their resignation, and another one to fire them. But I am not here to humiliate people. I consult, and we met with the vice president [Nangolo Mbumba] early in the morning and talked, and then decided that the executive should meet them and talk to them.

"We expressed our disgust, and they extended their position," Geingob said, adding that he felt this was the best way to address the situation.

The president then reiterated: "So, I am not here to humiliate people".

"So, I didn't fire them because that is not the only way I could have proved that I am serious about fighting corruption. Nonsense! They are not ministers [anymore], and they have not been found guilty yet.

"The idea of firing or removing a person is to remove them from not interfering with the investigations. They are not ministers anymore, they are even in jail. So, why am I being accused, that I am soft? Nonsense!" Geingob charged.

The president yesterday also denied allegations that he had threatened to fire three ministers who expressed their discontent over the Fishrot corruption exposé.

Geingob said the report by The Namibian lacked context, was one-sided, and was based on unverified information.

This is despite his press secretary Alfredo Hengari being accorded ample time to respond to the allegations.

Hengari did not respond to the questions sent to him two days before the story was published.

Geingob, however, said he was not against the views of the ministers, but was not in favour of ministers "who seek to communicate their views in a manner which results in the rest of their colleagues being vilified for abiding to the communication protocols of Cabinet".

"The truth is that Cabinet took a strong stance on this matter, and the impression created in the media is that only these three ministers were outraged. There is not a single person who is not alarmed and seeking explanation of what has happened in the fishing sector. There is not a single person who is not eager for due process to take its course and the truth to be revealed," the president stressed.

Yesterday's central committee meeting discussed issues ranging from the economic recession, the high rate of youth unemployment, and the prolonged drought.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other topical issues on the party's agenda was the issue of corruption in the fishing sector which resulted in the loss of employment.

The party also discussed the issue relating to inter-generational tensions on succession.

Geingob at the meeting also expressed disappointment at the slowness of some of his ministers when it comes to the implementation of government decisions, i.e. decisions on the government's student funding process.

He was equally concerned about the factional tension amongst party members which was intensified after the party's sixth elective congress held in 2017, at which Geingob was elected the ruling party's president.

He said he was concerned about the fact that some people are still struggling to accept defeat from that congress.

"None of us are bigger than the party, and to ensure the future relevance and role of our beloved movement, we need to come together, hold hands, and collectively work towards regenerating the strength of our party," he stated.