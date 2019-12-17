South Africa: Full Disclosure - What SA's Top 10 Greenhouse Gas Emitters Are Doing About Climate Risks

17 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Brandon Abdinor

South Africa's biggest corporations, SOEs and banks are slowly coming to grips with their role in fuelling the climate crisis. And perhaps that's because it's starting to hit them where it hurts - on the bottom line.

Last week, the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) released its Full Disclosure 5 Report. Described as being "The Truth about South African Banks' and Companies' Ability to Identify and Address Climate Risks," the report focuses on the country's top 10 greenhouse gas (GHG) emitters, and the five largest banks. The emitters covered are responsible for 61% of South Africa's emissions.

While the label could perhaps talk about "willingness" rather than "ability", the report offers important insight into these companies' perception of the need to voluntarily address climate issues, and disclose what they are doing in this regard.

Juristic personality, agency and ecological conscience

Corporations are in many respects beings in their own right. And inordinately powerful ones at that, given their extensive rights and limited obligations, as well as (usually) significant financial resources. The well-entrenched construct of juristic personality creates them as "persons" with legal rights and obligations. But, in and of themselves, they do not have a conscience. They are regulated and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Climate
Southern Africa
South Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Ministers Who Survived Museveni's Axe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.