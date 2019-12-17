South Africa: Full Disclosure - What SA's Top 10 Greenhouse Gas Emitters Are Doing About Climate Risks

analysis

South Africa's biggest corporations, SOEs and banks are slowly coming to grips with their role in fuelling the climate crisis. And perhaps that's because it's starting to hit them where it hurts - on the bottom line.

Last week, the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) released its Full Disclosure 5 Report. Described as being "The Truth about South African Banks' and Companies' Ability to Identify and Address Climate Risks," the report focuses on the country's top 10 greenhouse gas (GHG) emitters, and the five largest banks. The emitters covered are responsible for 61% of South Africa's emissions.

While the label could perhaps talk about "willingness" rather than "ability", the report offers important insight into these companies' perception of the need to voluntarily address climate issues, and disclose what they are doing in this regard.

Juristic personality, agency and ecological conscience

Corporations are in many respects beings in their own right. And inordinately powerful ones at that, given their extensive rights and limited obligations, as well as (usually) significant financial resources. The well-entrenched construct of juristic personality creates them as "persons" with legal rights and obligations. But, in and of themselves, they do not have a conscience. They are regulated and...