South Africa: View From Afar - There's No Quick Fix for SA's Problems

17 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Saul Musker

For an entire country to restore sound governance, shift its policy direction and achieve an economic rebound is a challenge of unparalleled proportions. There is a justified sense of frustration with the pace of progress, and disillusionment about the prospects of a recovery. The truth is that change will take time - a hard message to sell to an exhausted public.

South Africa is a place of unceasing intensity. Its extremes were incarnate last week in the torrential rains that poured down across the country and the rolling blackouts that accompanied them.

Early on Monday morning, Eskom announced that it would implement Stage 6 load shedding to protect the national grid as it had lost capacity at several plants. This decision was met with visceral rage, as mines were forced to halt their operations and people's lives were disrupted for most of the day. It was also met with the humour and camaraderie that has become characteristic of our response to such events.

In a peculiar way, load shedding is a rare kind of shared national experience - it is almost unique in its ability to focus public attention on a single problem, mobilise anger and frustration, and encourage solidarity....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.