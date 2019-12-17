South Africa: View From Afar - There's No Quick Fix for SA's Problems

opinion

For an entire country to restore sound governance, shift its policy direction and achieve an economic rebound is a challenge of unparalleled proportions. There is a justified sense of frustration with the pace of progress, and disillusionment about the prospects of a recovery. The truth is that change will take time - a hard message to sell to an exhausted public.

South Africa is a place of unceasing intensity. Its extremes were incarnate last week in the torrential rains that poured down across the country and the rolling blackouts that accompanied them.

Early on Monday morning, Eskom announced that it would implement Stage 6 load shedding to protect the national grid as it had lost capacity at several plants. This decision was met with visceral rage, as mines were forced to halt their operations and people's lives were disrupted for most of the day. It was also met with the humour and camaraderie that has become characteristic of our response to such events.

In a peculiar way, load shedding is a rare kind of shared national experience - it is almost unique in its ability to focus public attention on a single problem, mobilise anger and frustration, and encourage solidarity....