South Africa: Cabinet Fast Tracks Implementation of GBVF Programmes

17 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has approved that all funded programmes of the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) National Strategic Plan (NSP) 2020-2030 must be implemented by the relevant departments.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Friday, 13 December, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said Cabinet was briefed on the NSP 202-2030, which provides for a multi-sectoral framework to ensure a coordinated GBV national response by government and the country as a whole.

"Cabinet, however, directed for further work be done in refining the proposed institutional and coordination arrangement of this work," Mthembu said.

The Ministers that were directed to do further work include the Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu; Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola; Police Minister Bheki Cele, as well as Women, Youth and persons with Disabilities Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Nkoana-Mashabane will convene the team of Ministers.

Submissions for Victim Support Services Bill

Cabinet has also approved the publication of the Victim Support Services Bill of 2019 for public comment.

The bill provides for an integrated and multi-disciplinary intervention approach towards the needs of victims of crime and violence.

"Through this bill, the activities and services by various departments in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster -- under the Social Cluster -- will be better coordinated as part of a singular value chain," Mthembu explained.

Beijing Declaration 25th anniversary

Meanwhile, the UN Commission on the Status of Women is scheduled to host the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in March 2020.

Cabinet has approved a report on the 25-Year Review of Women's Empowerment and Gender Equality in South Africa, 1994-2019, which will serve as the country's report back to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (Beijing+25). South Africa is a signatory to the Beijing Declaration.

"The report highlights progress in a number of areas in respect of women empowerment and attempts to narrow the gap of gender inequality," Mthembu said.

While the report affirms that South Africa has comprehensive gender-responsive legislative and policy interventions to redress sexism, Mthembu said the challenges of transforming historical gender imbalances and addressing persistent patriarchal practices and stereotype remain.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.