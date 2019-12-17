South Africa: Sixty Recommendations On Land Reform Recommended

17 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has since endorsed 60 of the recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

The recommendations, which are contained in the final report of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, was received by Cabinet on 24 July 2019.

The proposal contained wide-ranging recommendations that will see government implement a fair and equitable redistribution.

The advisory panel, chaired by Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati, made 73 recommendations.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu explained that through the Inter- Ministerial Committee on Land Reform, led by Deputy President David Mabuza, all the affected departments were asked to study the recommendations relating to their respective portfolios and respond accordingly.

"Only nine were not approved and three were noted. The various departments will provide a fuller briefing on the areas that were noted and not approved," Minister Mthembu said during a post Cabinet briefing held in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Land Allocation Policy published for public comment

Cabinet has also approved the publication of the Beneficiary Selection and Land Allocation Policy for public comment.

The policy provides for a credible and transparent process for land allocation and beneficiary selection.

The policy addresses particularly, gender inequity in land allocation and access, and a lack of mechanisms to enable poor communal residents and villagers to access land in case of natural disasters and other emergency situations.

Expropriation Bill approved for public comment

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the submission of the Expropriation Bill of 2019 for public comment.

The bill provides a legal framework for government departments and other organs of state in the three spheres of government to apply uniform land and other infrastructure expropriation procedures.

The bill has been enhanced by inputs from extensive consultation with the public and from different formations.

Once passed into law, Mthembu said, the bill will provide uniform procedures to be followed when effecting the expropriation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

