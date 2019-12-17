South Africa: Road Safety Urged Over Festive Season

Cabinet has urged South Africans to be safe on the roads as thousands head to various destinations during the festive season.

Addressing the media during a post Cabinet briefing, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said Cabinet in its meeting on Friday called on South Africans to observe the rules of the road as they made their way to holiday destinations.

"The responsibility to reduce carnage on the roads lies with every one of us," Mthembu said.

Responsible behaviour on the road includes no drinking and driving, driving within the speed limits, and being considerate for other road users, including pedestrians, he said.

Government's safer festive season operations have begun, with the South African Police Service out in full force during this period. Mthembu encouraged the public to use the MySAPS mobile app that allows citizens to interact with law enforcement by providing tip-offs anonymously, finding the nearest police stations and facilities, and allowing a victim of crime to send messages instantly during an emergency.

Cabinet has also appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that children are not left unattended during the festive season.

"Cabinet encourages South Africans to take a Sho't Left by visiting local attractions and support domestic events. The use of registered tour operators or tour guides will ensure safety and enhance travel experiences. Details of registered tour guides can be found on the various provincial tourism office websites," Mthembu said.

Meanwhile, the Minister announced that Cabinet in the meeting approved the re-establishment of the National Security Council in an effort to streamline the coordination of all security related work of the country.

The council, Mthembu said, will be responsible for the approval of the National Security Strategy, the National Intelligence priorities of the country and National Intelligence Estimates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will the chair the council in his capacity as Commander-In-Chief of the Armed and Security Forces. Deputy President David Mabuza, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, will also be on the council.