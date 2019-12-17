Kenya: Allan Kilavuka Takes Over KQ Leadership in an Acting Capacity

Kenya Airways board has named Allan Kilavuka the acting CEO of the national carrier until another boss is recruited.

Allan, current CEO at Jambojet, takes over from Sebastian Mikosz who exits the carrier by end of this month.

"The board of Kenya Airways Plc wishes to announce that effective January 1, 2020, Allan Kilavuka shall take on the role of acting Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways until a substantive CEO for Kenya Airways has been recruited and appointed," the airline said in a letter signed by the company secretary Catherine Musakali on behalf of the board and addressed to the Nairobi Securities Exchange CEO Geoffrey Odundo.

Kilavuka who agreed to hold brief for the national carrier which has faced operational turbulence for the last five years, has over 22 years of working experience. He is currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Jambojet having started his career at Deloitte then General Electric Company where he held various senior leadership positions in their Sub Saharan Africa businesses.

He has extensive experience in strategy, business development, business process improvement, financial leadership and strategy, people leadership, offshoring, controllership & compliance, business start ups, process design and Financial Planning & Analysis. He has operated throughout Africa and has vast experience in doing business in Africa.

Mikosz was hired in May 2017 and would later announce his exit in May 2019 just three months after MPs stopped a proposed takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Kenya Airways.

His exit on December 31, 2019 comes five months earlier than the end of his three-year contract with KQ. He has more than 20 years of professional experience in managing private and public firms.

