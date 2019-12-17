South Africa: Police Minister Kicks Off Safer Festive Season Operations Inspection Tour in Mpumalanga

17 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mpumalanga — Police Minister, General Bheki Cele has arrived on a visit the Mpumalanga Province, to join the SAPS Safer Festive Season operation.

The Minister's visit is part of the efforts by the South African Police Service to turn the tide against crime 'Zizojika Izinto' this festive season.

The Minister is joined by some of the SAPS top management of the South African Police Service. The Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General BM Zuma, introduced the parade formation and the MEC for Community Safety, GC Shabalala. Introduced General Cele who began his visit by addressing the multidisciplinary parade, made up of law enforcement agencies at Mbombela Stadium. During his address, General Bheki Cele indicated that law enforcement officers should make sure that the public are, and feel, safe by using all the equipment that they were given to protect the citizens as well as the property even during this festive season.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.