South Africa: Harding Armed Robbers Arrested

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have pounced on a group of 10 armed robbers who held up a Harding supermarket on Saturday.

In a statement, provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the group allegedly pointed patrons and employees with firearms and instructed them to lie down whilst demanding cash.

"Police officers at Harding were immediately alerted to the robbery and promptly arrived on the scene. When police arrived at the scene they were met with gunfire and a shootout ensured," he said.

Six suspects, aged between 26 and 35 were arrested at the scene whilst three firearms and ammunition were also seized.

"The suspects were also found in possession of stolen cash and airtime," said Naicker.

Other police units also responded as a getaway vehicle was spotted travelling towards Camperdown on the R56 Thornville Road. The suspects were intercepted at the Umlaas Road interchange. A further four suspects, aged between 26 and 38, were placed under arrest.

Naicker said the suspects were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and 16 rounds of ammunition.

"More cash and airtime vouchers that were stolen was recovered from the suspects. All the arrested suspects will be appearing at the Harding and Camperdown Magistrates Court today for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition," he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: "Criminals should realise by now that we are out in full force this festive season. These arrests demonstrate that we are committed to fighting crime in our province and our rapid reaction capability has proven successful whenever it has been tested."