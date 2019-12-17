South Africa: Probability of Load Shedding Low This Week

17 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The probability of load shedding is low this week, despite a constrained and vulnerable system, Eskom said on Tuesday.

"There is no load shedding expected today and the probability of load shedding is low for the week. Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary over this period," said the power utility.

Eskom reminded customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable, load shedding could be implemented at short notice if there is a change on the system.

In addition, Eskom's technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation and to work on reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9 500 MW to enable the power utility to minimise the risk of load shedding.

"We continue to ask consumers to reduce demand, as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding," it said.

Eskom last implemented Stage 2 load shedding on Friday ahead of Reconciliation Day, which was commemorated in KwaZulu-Natal on 16 December 2019.

