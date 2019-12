press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape

EASTERN CAPE - Butterworth police and Mnquma Traffic Officers arrested five (5) suspects all males for drunken driving between Saturday, 14 December and Monday 16 December 2019. All the suspects were arrested near Coloured Township, Butterworth.

The suspects were detained for two hours and later released on bail. The suspects will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate's Court soon on charges of drunken driving.