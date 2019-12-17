South Africa: Missing Siblings Found

press release

On 16 December 2019, the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences Unit in Cradock reacted on a tip-off from the public and managed to arrest the Olivier couple at the shelter for homeless people just outside of Pretoria.

The minors where kept for safe keeping at the South African Relief Project until they were handed over into the care of their legal guardian, the grandfather, Mr. Marius Olivier.

The Olivier couple between the ages of (31) and (35) will appear before the Themba Magistrates Court tomorrow on charges relating to Kidnapping and Contravention of a court order.