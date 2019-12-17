South Africa: Missing Siblings Found

17 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 16 December 2019, the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences Unit in Cradock reacted on a tip-off from the public and managed to arrest the Olivier couple at the shelter for homeless people just outside of Pretoria.

The minors where kept for safe keeping at the South African Relief Project until they were handed over into the care of their legal guardian, the grandfather, Mr. Marius Olivier.

The Olivier couple between the ages of (31) and (35) will appear before the Themba Magistrates Court tomorrow on charges relating to Kidnapping and Contravention of a court order.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.