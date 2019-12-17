South Africa: Sydenham Drug Dealers Nabbed

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner KwaZulu-Natal

DURBAN - On 15 December 2019, police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit and Provincial Trio Task Team conducted intelligence driven operations in Sydenham and Wentworth to curb criminal activities in those areas and arrest wanted criminals. Five suspects aged between 20 and 39 were arrested for various crimes. They appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on 16 December 2019 and were remanded into custody until March 2020.

Sanchen Moodley (23) and Evan Mariellier (26) were arrested in Sydenham Heights for possession of drugs after they were found in possession of heroin capsules. Moodley was out on parole and has pending cases against him. Shane Esquire (27) was arrested on Matlock Grove for possession of drugs and possession of suspected stolen property after he was found in possession of cocaine; mandrax tablets and a stolen cellphone. Raymond Dietloft (39) was found in possession of mandrax tablets and a knife on Georgehill Road and was arrested for possession of drugs and for being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Kevonnen Ogle (20) was arrested on Amora Road in Wentworth after police found him in possession of a police bullet proof vest. He was charged for being in possession of suspected stolen property after he failed to provide police officers with a reasonable explanation on how he came into possession of the property.

"Our operations in Wentworth and Sydenham have been enhanced due to reports of rampant criminality fueled by drug dealing. We encourage law abiding citizens to work with police to rid their areas of criminality. Criminals in those areas can expect police to swoop on them regularly as we are in the midst of our Safer Festive Season operations," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.