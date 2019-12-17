South Africa: Fire Tragedy Kills 14-Year-Old Girl and Destroys 20 Shacks, Kwazakele

17 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday, 16 December 2019 at about 13:30, a fire started and spread to about 20 shacks in the Ndulini informal area, Nkatha Street, Kwazakele. Witnesses heard the screams of a 14-year-old girl who was trapped in a burning shack. Attempts were made to break open the door, but the fire was raging and spread quickly to surrounding shacks. The girl passed away in the fire and about 20 shacks were destroyed, leaving more than 100 residents without homes and desperate for help. The cause for the fire is still unknown.

The SAPS wish to thank the Nelson Mandela Bay Disaster Management for their emergency response, as well as the Ward Councillor of ward 19, Mr Gama and "Triple Care" for their speedy assistance with blankets and mattresses, as well as the community members in the area who donated food. There still remains need for assistance in the form of clothing, bedding and more food. Any person that wish to help or contribute can contact the Coordinator, Lt Colonel Peter Norman at 082 457 2868 or visit New Brighton Police Station.

