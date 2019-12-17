Uganda: I'm Not Going to Leave Struggle, Besigye Tells Ugandans

The four-time presidential candidate of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, Dr Kizza Besigye, has said he will not quit until he "liberates" Uganda.

Dr Besigye has been under pressure from supporters of Kyandodo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, on social media not to contest in 2021 presidential elections and instead support the legislator against President Museveni.

"I am not fighting for you. I am fighting for myself to be free. Those who have been telling me to go away because I have been in the struggle for a long time, I assure you that I am not going to leave until I liberate myself. My mission is not to be a leader, but to be in a free country where I can walk with "swag" and I am sure I will achieve this one day," Dr Besigye said yesterday during FDC's 15th anniversary celebrations at Namboole stadium.

Dr Besigye said his major aim is to liberate institutions, which he said are working for government, not Ugandans. He cited the example of the recent High Court ruling in which he was told to go and seek justice in his own courts since he sworn in himself as president in protest against the alleged vote rigging during the 2016 presidential elections.

The former FDC president accused government of perpetuating divisionism within the Opposition.

Dr Besigye, who is also one of the founder members of the party, said for the last 15 years, they have been able to mobilise and appoint party leaders in all districts across the country.

He also said FDC has been able to expose corruption, bad policies and nepotism allegedly practiced by government.

"Because of our struggle, government abolished the idea of cost-sharing in health and education sector. The government had abolished free healthcare and education when it said Ugandans should pay half of the services and government pays the other. But because of our pressure, government abandoned those plans and brought back free health," Dr Besigye said.

Achievements

He also said their party has also put government on pressure to formulate good policies such as taking care of the elderly.

"Many Ugandans have been saying that FDC has done nothing, but they have forgotten that the little things that are being done in this country are because of our efforts. We thus have a lot to celebrate in our 15 years of struggle," Dr Besigye said.

The party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat, and other party leaders praised Dr Besigye for enduring the arrests, teargas and torture by security operatives.