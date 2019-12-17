Tanzania: Mbowe to Face Mwambe in Tussle for Top Chadema Post

17 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The opposition party Chadema yesterday announced the names of candidates for various national leadership positions in this Wednesday's elections.

Incumbent chairman Freeman Mbowe will face Mr Cecil Mwambe, who will be his only challenger for the seat. Mr Mbowe, who has held the position since 2004, is seeking a fourth term.

Both Mr Mbowe and Mr Mwambe are elected MPs, with the former representing Hai in Kilimanjaro Region and the former Ndanda in Mtwara Region.

They were initially among three Chadema members who had collected forms seeking to contest the top post. However, former Prime Minister Frederick Sumaye pulled out of the race and quit the party altogether, accusing unnamed members of undermining and harassing him.

Chadema's Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs director, Mr John Mrema, said yesterday that Mr Tundu Lissu and Ms Sophia Mwakagenda will face off for the position of deputy chairperson (Tanzania Mainland) following the withdrawal of Mr Saed Kubenea.

Mr Lissu is a former Singida East MP, while Ms Mwakagenda is a Special Seats MP.

Also Read

Cancer fight gets Sh38 billion shot in the arm

Rains wreak havoc in Dar es Salaam

South Sudan traders look to Central Bank to stem forex losses

Chadema has also nominated Sharifa Suleiman Suleiman, Zeudi Mvano Abduallahi and Zainabu Musa Bakari as candidates for Central Committee membership (Zanzibar, women's group).

Mr Said Issa Mohammed, the incumbent deputy chairperson (Zanzibar), is the sole candidate for the seat.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.