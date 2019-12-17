Tanzania: Mbowe to Face Mwambe in Tussle for Top Chadema Post

Dar es Salaam — The opposition party Chadema yesterday announced the names of candidates for various national leadership positions in this Wednesday's elections.

Incumbent chairman Freeman Mbowe will face Mr Cecil Mwambe, who will be his only challenger for the seat. Mr Mbowe, who has held the position since 2004, is seeking a fourth term.

Both Mr Mbowe and Mr Mwambe are elected MPs, with the former representing Hai in Kilimanjaro Region and the former Ndanda in Mtwara Region.

They were initially among three Chadema members who had collected forms seeking to contest the top post. However, former Prime Minister Frederick Sumaye pulled out of the race and quit the party altogether, accusing unnamed members of undermining and harassing him.

Chadema's Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs director, Mr John Mrema, said yesterday that Mr Tundu Lissu and Ms Sophia Mwakagenda will face off for the position of deputy chairperson (Tanzania Mainland) following the withdrawal of Mr Saed Kubenea.

Mr Lissu is a former Singida East MP, while Ms Mwakagenda is a Special Seats MP.

Chadema has also nominated Sharifa Suleiman Suleiman, Zeudi Mvano Abduallahi and Zainabu Musa Bakari as candidates for Central Committee membership (Zanzibar, women's group).

Mr Said Issa Mohammed, the incumbent deputy chairperson (Zanzibar), is the sole candidate for the seat.