Uganda: Bishop Ssentongo Laid to Rest

17 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Gertrude Mutyaba

Former Moroto Diocese Bishop Henry Apaloryamam Ssentongo was on Monday afternoon laid to rest at Bukalasa Minor Seminary cemetery in Kalungu District.

The somber mood got heightened at 2:45pm as Bishop Ssentongo's body was lowered to the grave, bringing to an end to the life of a priest who vowed to serve God until his death.

Bishop Ssentongo died last Wednesday at St. Francis Nsambya Hospital in Kampala at the age of 83.

Moroto Diocesan Bishop Damiano Guzzetti, who led the Mass, said the deceased was very humble, jolly and good servant of God.

"The deceased has left a legacy and we are trying hard to put into practice what he used to do," he said

Bishop Guzzetti said before Bishop Ssentongo was posted to Karamoja sub region as bishop, the Karimojongos were poor but he preached against poverty and laziness and many have since become hard working people.

"The Karimojongs believed in him, they started working hard for their families after rediscovering themselves," he noted.

Bishop Anthony Zziwa, the Chairman of Uganda Episcopal Conference (UEF) said the Church had lost a very important person who used to advise UEF on many issues.

Rev Fr Paul Ssegawa, the brother to the deceased, stunned mourners when revealed that Bishop Ssentongo never possessed a telephone and for one to see him, he had to find him either at his residence or at Bikira Parish.

"That exhibited his simplicity in life .When the Episcopal conference surprised him with a mobile phone, he accepted it but donated it to someone else because he never believed in material things, he never wanted anything expensive in his entire life," he recalls.

He said the deceased warned them against laying wreaths on his casket, but advised them to collect all the money for the wreaths and donate it to the needy.

Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, the vice president described the deceased as a fighter who gave protection to all the people he served as priest.

Besides his priestly duties Bishop Ssentongo had a number of special responsibilities in his long life. He has been Chairperson, Management Committee of St. Theresa Primary School, Bwanda, Masaka, Chairperson, Board of Governors of Nkozi Teacher Training College, chairperson, Board of Directors of Kulika Charitable Trust Uganda, and a member, Board of Trustees of the Verona Fathers Congregation in Uganda. He is also one of the founders of Centenary Rural Development Bank Ltd and one of the founders of Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.