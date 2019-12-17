Uganda: Parliament Urged to Expedite Amendment of Engineers' Law

President Museveni has called for the expedition of the amendment of the engineers' law to curb masqueraders in the profession.

"I call for expeditious amendment of the Engineers' Registration Act 1969 to give greater power to check masqueraders and increase public confidence in the profession," Finance Minister Matia Kasaija who was reading the president's speech during the sixth Engineers' forum said.

When the law is amended, the minister advised, no engineer should be allowed to partake in any works unless they have a certificate from their respective mother organisations.

If found practicing without a certificate, punitive action should be taken against the person, the minister warned.

To that effect, Engineers Registration Board (ERB) was urged to formulate partnerships with education institutions to ensure student engineers acquire necessary skills and integrity prior to graduation.

The President was reflecting on the dismal number of registered engineers which he said affects the professionals' ability to capitalise on the country's growth especially in infrastructure development.

According to President Museveni, Uganda has only 1,200 engineers in the Engineers registrar.

"I am informed that the Registrar of Engineers in Uganda is still small at only 1,200 engineers which is inadequate for our development needs," he said.

Skills gap

Whereas over 500 engineers graduate from the increasing universities in the country, most of them lack the necessary skills to be entered into the register.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Some of these people are still lost. Involve them to be registered so that we can regulate their behaviour. Young engineers not yet on the registered should do so because there are also other benefits," he noted adding that nearly 20,000 engineers are operating in the field.

He attributed poor workmanship and shoddy works such as collapsing buildings to lack of regulation of the unregistered engineers.

However, he also highlighted the divide between Ugandan engineers and opportunities for road constructions in the country.

"Set up local companies," Minister Kasaija advised the engineers.

He also pledged government's support in financially supporting the engineers to enable them win big contracts, such that the country retains money in the economy by curbing profit repatriation through foreign companies.

Engineers want Shs1b for Technology House

Meanwhile, the engineers asked the president to fulfil his pledge of aiding the construction of the Technology House back in 1997.

Engineer Mark Henry Rubarenzya, the vice president Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers (UIPE), said the president who pledged Shs100m then, should now give them Shs1b for the construction.

"We understand inflation and now we can be talking about Shs1b, whatever the sum should be, we plead to the president to see that the relevant organs in government fulfil this pledge so that we can go ahead and resume construction of the Technology House; the foundation is there," he said explaining that the Technology House would be a hub to hold engineers accountable in case of faulty work done.