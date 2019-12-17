Namibia: Deputy Minister Arrested for Drunken Driving

17 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

THE deputy minister of safety and security, Daniel Kashikola, was arrested in Windhoek on Saturday for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga confirmed on Monday that Kashikola was arrested after he allegedly hit a private vehicle with a black government Mercedes Benz with registration number GRN 46, which he was driving.

A crime report issued yesterday by Namibian Police spokesperson, chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi, indicated that the 62-year-old deputy minister had allegedly parked the government vehicle in front of the Woermann Brock parking area in the Ombili informal settlement.

The car rolled backwards, and hit a parked Toyota Tazz, she explained.

The Tazz sedan was driven by a 40-year-old woman. No one was injured in the accident, and the vehicles were not damaged.

The deputy minister was, however, allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol when a blood sample was taken at a local hospital shortly after the incident.

A case of driving under the influence of alcohol was opened at the Wanaheda Police Station, and investigations into the matter continue.

Kashikola is expected to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court during the course of the week. The police did not provide details whether he is out on bail.

Meanwhile, a clerk at the Windhoek Magistrate's Court, Vicky Shivute, said musician Martin Morocky, popularly known as The Dogg, appeared in court yesterday on a charge of drunken driving which resulted in an accident over the weekend.

Morocky was arrested on Saturday, but released after paying bail of N$8 000 before his first appearance in court yesterday.

Shivute said Morocky's case was postponed to 31 March next year because the authorities were awaiting laboratory results.

Kashikola and Morocky's arrests come after The Namibian reported last week that police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, the office of the prosecutor general, and the chief magistrate had set a standard bail amount to be maintained across the country relating to any offence under the Road Traffic and Transport Act, Act No 22 of 1999 and regulations of 2001, as well as Act No 74 of 1977.

Ndeitunga announced that as from this month, any Namibian citizen shall before his or her first appearance in the magistrate's court pay in respect of drunken driving a sum of N$8 000 as bail to ensure a transparent process at all police stations countrywide.

Visiting foreigners will be required to pay N$9 000 as bail before their first court appearance.

- Nampa, own report

