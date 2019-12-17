Namibia: Air Nam Probes Passenger Lift Failure

Air Nam probes passenger lift failure

News - National | 2019-12-17

by Terttu Newaka

AIR Namibia is investigating an incident where six passengers and two employees fell off the passenger assist unit while disembarking from a flight on Friday.

The passengers were injured in the fall while coming off flight SW 708 from Cape Town after the airline's passenger-aid-unit (PAU) at Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek failed.

The PAU is a lift used to help passengers who need assistance to disembark from an aircraft.

In a statement released yesterday, Air Namibia's corporate communications manager, Paul Nakawa, said upon the flight's landing, the PAU operator executed his duties as required. He offloaded two passengers requiring assistance from another flight, SW 728, without any incident, and proceeded to offload passengers from SW 708.

Nakawa added that the PAU worked well, as the uplifting process was 'eventless'.

"However, as the PAU was offloading passengers from the SW 708 flight, the unit tipped backwards. After initial investigations, a breakage was found on a factory-welded joint," he explained.

The passengers as well as the Air Namibia personnel fell down, primarily from the tipping movement, sustaining some minor injuries. The airport fire station was called in, and an ambulance dispatched to the scene. The passengers and the Air Namibia personnel were immediately rushed to the Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek.

Nakawa said after a thorough examination at the hospital, three passengers were discharged, and the other three were admitted. Air Namibia staff members are booked off duty until tomorrow.

The airline has a procedure to ensure that all its ground support equipment is serviced and maintained regularly according to the manufacturer's specifications. Nakawa also said this specific PAU underwent a full service last month.

"Air Namibia acknowledges the gravity of this incident, and has constituted a team of aviation experts to carry out an in-depth investigation. The team is tasked to find the cause of this incident, and make recommendations to maintain the airline's unblemished safety record," he stated.

The team comprises the manager of safety as the lead investigator, the manager of security, general manager of ground operations, and the quality assurance officer. The PAU has been suspended indefinitely until it is declared safe to operate.

Afrikaans daily newspaper Republikein yesterday reported that Uganda's 84-year-old deputy prime minister Kirunda Kivejinja and his wife were amongst those injured.

They are said to have been travelling to Namibia to visit their son.

One of the passengers told the newspaper that it took approximately 30 minutes to get them out of the entanglement, and took the medical staff another three hours to assist them.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Air Namibia's senior sales and marketing manager, Wimpie van Vuuren, yesterday announced that the airline will not be transporting cargo to Europe until further notice.

"It is with regret that we need to inform you that Air Namibia will not be able to transport any cargo to Europe from Hosea Kutako International Airport," he said.

Van Vuuren confirmed the notice, but declined to comment further. He also did not provide a reason why the transportation of cargo was being stopped.