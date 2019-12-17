Namibia: Vocational Education Vital for Industry Skills

17 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

HIGHER education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi said technical and vocational education and training could play an important role in Namibia, and Africa at large, by providing the skills needed by industry.

TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) may also create entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for African youth.

The minister said this last week at the third ordinary session of the Specialised Technical Committee on Education, Science and Technology (STC-EST3) hosted by the African Union (AU) Commission's Office of the Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology in Addis Ababa.

The STC-EST3 was also attended by Namibian officials from the higher education ministry, the education, arts and culture ministry and representatives from the Namibia Training Authority.

During the meeting, Kandjii-Murangi held a site meeting with the AU commissioner for human resources, Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang from Cameroon, to update her on the progress Namibia has made with preparations to host the WorldSkills Africa Competition in October 2020.

She said: "WorldSkills Africa should be seen as a capacity-building initiative for African experts/trainers, and the event is to showcase various skills as well as skills needed in the fourth Industrial Revolution."

Moreover, she applauded the AU and the commissioner for supporting Namibia as host of the WorldSkills Africa Competition in 2020.

Namibia is ready to host the event from 25 to 30 October 2020 at Swakopmund, and the competition will coincide with an international TVET conference, the minister confirmed.

Enow Anyang said: "World Skills Africa presents an opportunity for African countries to benchmark their technical, vocational education and training systems with regional and global best practices, hence the promotion of skills excellence."

The commissioner added that one of the greatest challenges TVET is faced with is the issue of quality and relevance in terms of labour market needs.

"That, in turn, has led to TVET having low esteem and attractiveness. The event will raise the profile and recognition of skilled persons, and show how important skills are in achieving economic growth and a step towards realising a skills revolution as expressed in Agenda 2063," Enow Anyang stated.

The commissioner further proposed that the entire week, from 25 to 31 October 2020 be declared Africa Skills Week, where the whole continent focuses on skills development and employment, which would culminate in Africa Youth Day on 1 November.

The STC- EST3 was attended by ministers in charge of education; science, technology and innovation; development partners; regional institutions; and representatives of the private sector. They took stock of how education, science, technology and innovation may better contribute towards attaining the Africa Agenda 2063, and to collectively take decisions in these sectors.

The meeting was used as a platform to advocate increased investment in education, science, technology and innovations, the promotion of quality assurance, and the harmonisation of higher education.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.