Namibia: Vocational Education Vital for Industry Skills

HIGHER education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi said technical and vocational education and training could play an important role in Namibia, and Africa at large, by providing the skills needed by industry.

TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) may also create entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for African youth.

The minister said this last week at the third ordinary session of the Specialised Technical Committee on Education, Science and Technology (STC-EST3) hosted by the African Union (AU) Commission's Office of the Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology in Addis Ababa.

The STC-EST3 was also attended by Namibian officials from the higher education ministry, the education, arts and culture ministry and representatives from the Namibia Training Authority.

During the meeting, Kandjii-Murangi held a site meeting with the AU commissioner for human resources, Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang from Cameroon, to update her on the progress Namibia has made with preparations to host the WorldSkills Africa Competition in October 2020.

She said: "WorldSkills Africa should be seen as a capacity-building initiative for African experts/trainers, and the event is to showcase various skills as well as skills needed in the fourth Industrial Revolution."

Moreover, she applauded the AU and the commissioner for supporting Namibia as host of the WorldSkills Africa Competition in 2020.

Namibia is ready to host the event from 25 to 30 October 2020 at Swakopmund, and the competition will coincide with an international TVET conference, the minister confirmed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Enow Anyang said: "World Skills Africa presents an opportunity for African countries to benchmark their technical, vocational education and training systems with regional and global best practices, hence the promotion of skills excellence."

The commissioner added that one of the greatest challenges TVET is faced with is the issue of quality and relevance in terms of labour market needs.

"That, in turn, has led to TVET having low esteem and attractiveness. The event will raise the profile and recognition of skilled persons, and show how important skills are in achieving economic growth and a step towards realising a skills revolution as expressed in Agenda 2063," Enow Anyang stated.

The commissioner further proposed that the entire week, from 25 to 31 October 2020 be declared Africa Skills Week, where the whole continent focuses on skills development and employment, which would culminate in Africa Youth Day on 1 November.

The STC- EST3 was attended by ministers in charge of education; science, technology and innovation; development partners; regional institutions; and representatives of the private sector. They took stock of how education, science, technology and innovation may better contribute towards attaining the Africa Agenda 2063, and to collectively take decisions in these sectors.

The meeting was used as a platform to advocate increased investment in education, science, technology and innovations, the promotion of quality assurance, and the harmonisation of higher education.