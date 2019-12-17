Namibia: New Era Management to Revamp Company

17 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) management is working on strategies to turn the company into a viable project.

This was said by the company's newly appointed chief executive officer, Christof Maletsky, who observed that the biggest challenge the company faces is liquidity.

Maletsky, a veteran journalist and former managing editor of The Namibian newspaper, takes over from Benjamin Jakobs, who has been acting in the position after former CEO Audrin Mathe's term ended earlier this year.

He has been appointed CEO of the state-owned newspaper for a period of five years with effect from 1 January 2020, the chairperson of the NEPC board of directors, Esau Mbako, confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Maletsky said: "The biggest challenge facing the NEPC is liquidity. Like most media houses in Namibia, we are in a hyper-competitive environment, and need to find ways to make the company a viable project."

The new chief executive noted that turning the company into a viable one will also include reclaiming their mandate of being the interface between the government and the people.

"Our mission as the new leadership is to turn it around, and make the NEPC sustainable through introducing a culture of high performance," he stated.

Mbako said Maletsky had emerged as the best candidate amongst those who went through the recruitment process.

"We did all the interviews, and properly vetted the candidates. We initially had 10 candidates vying for the position, and then shortlisted them to three, after which Maletsky emerged as the best," he said.

Maletsky has been working in the media industry for nearly 30 years, and spent 26 years at The Namibian.

