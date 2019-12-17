Rwanda Chapter of Commonwealth Women MPs Elect New Committee

The extraordinary General Assembly of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Rwanda Chapter has unanimously elected MP Francesca Tengera Twikirize as its chairperson and MP Laetitia Nyinawamwiza as its vice-chairperson.

Tengera replaces MP Justine Mukobwa to the post, which has a three-year term.

The elected Executive Committee also has five more MPs including, Speciose Ayinkamiye, Marie Claire Uwumuremyi, Alice Kayumba Uwera, Adrie Umuhire and Gloriose Uwanyirigira.

The CWP is a network of women Members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

It aims to increase the representation of women in parliaments and mainstream gender in the legislation process.

Before she was elected as an MP in 2013, Tengera served as the president of the National Women's Council, among other functions.

She said that she will use the experience she has gained to steer the team towards the association's objectives.

She told The New Times that her efforts to promote women empowerment and representation in decision-making position will not be limited on Rwanda, rather the entire Commonwealth.

"I will work for woman's development and partnership between women and men for them to better collaborate and develop," she said.

Rwanda has the highest women representation in parliament in the world and performs well in ministerial positions.

However, Tengera said that there are positions where women still have a small share of leadership, citing heads of departments in public institutions.

The Commonwealth is made up of 53 member states including, most of which used to be part of the British Empire.

Its member countries span Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific.

Rwanda joined the organisation in 2008.

