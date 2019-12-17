Guinea: Rep. Bass Responds To Protests In Guinea

17 December 2019
United States House Of Representatives (Washington, DC)
By Office of Rep. Karen Bass

Washington, DC — Today, Congressmember Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, issued the following statement in response to the violence in Guinea resulting from President Alpha Conde’s announced decision to seek a third term. The country’s constitution currently calls for two five-year mandates.

“President Alpha Conde’s unconstitutional decision to seek a third term is alarming and has resulted in mass protests in the Guinean capital of Conakry, which have been met with numerous arrests and several casualties. The citizens of the country have spoken by taking to the streets to protest President Conde’s run for a third term and I encourage the government of Guinea to adhere to the will of the people and honor the county’s constitutional term limits.”

Media inquiries:  Zach Seidl – Zachary.Seidl@mail.house.gov

First elected to Congress in 2010, Rep. Bass is serving her fifth term in Congress where she is Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations, and Chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security. Rep. Bass’ Congressional District includes Los Angeles and Culver City and was the 67th Speaker of the California Assembly from 2008-2010.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 United States House Of Representatives. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
U.S., Canada and Africa
West Africa
Governance
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.