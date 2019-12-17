Guinea: Rep. Bass Responds To Protests In Guinea

Washington, DC — Today, Congressmember Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, issued the following statement in response to the violence in Guinea resulting from President Alpha Conde’s announced decision to seek a third term. The country’s constitution currently calls for two five-year mandates.

“President Alpha Conde’s unconstitutional decision to seek a third term is alarming and has resulted in mass protests in the Guinean capital of Conakry, which have been met with numerous arrests and several casualties. The citizens of the country have spoken by taking to the streets to protest President Conde’s run for a third term and I encourage the government of Guinea to adhere to the will of the people and honor the county’s constitutional term limits.”

First elected to Congress in 2010, Rep. Bass is serving her fifth term in Congress where she is Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations, and Chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security. Rep. Bass’ Congressional District includes Los Angeles and Culver City and was the 67th Speaker of the California Assembly from 2008-2010.