Kenya: Rain to Reduce in Most Parts of the Country, Met Now Says

Huge sections of Nyatike in Migori County were flooded in heavy rains.
17 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Rainfall intensity will fall in most parts of the country over the next seven days, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

The news comes following heavy rain across the country, which has led to more than 100 deaths, thousands of displaced people and loss of property, with northern Kenya being the worst hit.

"Rainfall is expected to reduce over most parts of the country. However, on Saturday, December 21, rainfall is expected to spread to several places over Central, Southeast, Southwest and Coastal areas," said Mr Bernard Chanzu, the acting deputy director at the Kenya Meteorological Department.

Mr Chanzu said rain has been reducing since the start of this month.

"Rainfall decreased over several parts of the country with both day-time (maximum) temperatures and night time (minimum) temperatures decreasing," he said.

According to the latest seven-day weather forecast released Tuesday, Turkana, West Pokot, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo and Samburu counties will experience sunny intervals across the day. Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta will experience sunny intervals in the morning, giving way to showers in the afternoon.

Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo and Uasin Gishu will experience sunny intervals in the morning, giving way to showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The same weather pattern will be experienced in Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka-Nithi will experience sunny intervals in the morning and occasional afternoon showers as well as morning light rains. However, the Coastal region will experience morning and afternoon showers.

