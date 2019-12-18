Kenya: Is Polack On His Way Out of Gor Mahia?

Photo: Sila Kiplagat/Nation Media Group
Gor Mahia head coach Steve Polack gives instructions during their training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi on November 9, 2019 on the eve of the Mashemeji Derby against rivals AFC Leopards.
18 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has given the strongest hint yet that he may be leaving the club.

Polack said he will be leaving for his homeland England on Sunday for Christmas holidays and will return on December 30 "if all goes well."

"I am leaving the country this Sunday and hopefully I will be back on December 30. I am an honest person and I will communicate my decision to the management if am unable to make it back so as to continue with my duties at the club," said Polack.

"The strike by the players is still going on and I doubt if our game against Kisumu All Stars will be played on Sunday.

"How can you play in a match that you have not trained for? I'm waiting for direction from the management so as to see if players will end their strike and be back on training so that we can honour the match," he added.

As uncertainty continues to surround his future at the reigning Kenya Premier League champions camp, Polack said he will certainly not be around to oversee K'Ogalo's match against Posta Rangers on December 29.

He said his assistant Patrick Odhiambo will be in charge of the team and the game against Posta Rangers while he is a way.

K'Ogalo players have been on strike demanding five months salary arrears. Polack is also owed money and he admitted he was very broke.

Rumours are rife that a number of players are on their way out of the club with the January transfer window beckoning.

Defender Maurice Ojwang has already written to the club requesting to be allowed to leave while captain Kenneth Mugana, through a sporting agency, had also written a letter requesting for the termination of his contract.

The 18-time KPL champions have not played any league match over the past two weeks owing to the fact they have four players in the national team Harambee Stars that is participating in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

The quartet of Muguna, his assistant Joash Onyango, midfield maestro Lawrence Juma and winger Clifford Miheso are with Harambee Stars in Uganda for the regional tournament.

Polack early this month announced that he will ponder his next move by the end of this month if the management will not resolved salary payments.

The tactician joined Gor Mahia in August this year replacing Turkish-Cypriot Hassan Oktay.

Read the original article on Nation.

