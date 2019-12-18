Kenya: Ex-Leopards Midfielder Ndikumana Signs for Rwandan Side Gasogi United

17 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Tresor Ndikumana is reported to have signed for a Rwandan club.

The Rwandan media has reported that the deep-lying playmaker has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Gasogi United.

He is set to receive a Sh500,000 signing bonus and a Sh100,000 monthly salary at the club which is currently placed 10th in the Rwandan league standings.

This development comes three days after the Burundian national terminated his contract with Leopards.

Nairobi News understood he wrote a letter to Ingwe claiming the club had not paid him for five months.

Ndikumana's colleagues Soter Kayumba, Vincent Habamahoro and Ismailia Diarra have similarly been reported to have also written termination letters to Leopards.

