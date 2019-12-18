Eritrea/Kenya: Harambee Stars Suffer Humiliating Defeat to Lowly Eritrea to Exit Cecafa Tourney

17 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Harambee Stars midfielder Kenneth Muguna was lost for words on Tuesday as the Kenyan national team suffered its worst defeat this year, to tumble out of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

Kenya suffered a 4-1 spanking at the hands of lowly Eritrea in the first semi-final fixture of the regional football tournament at a packed StarTimes Stadium in Kampala.

"To be honest, I just do not know what happened today. We found ourselves suddenly trailing and then fought back but ran out of luck and gas. Fair play to our opponents," Muguna explained.

This shocking outcome also means Kenya has surrendered the title it won in Nairobi under coach Paul Put in 2017.

Eritrea captain Robel Teklemichel had, in his pre-match remarks issued a warning to the Kenyan camp to prepare for tiki taka (Spanish for a fast passing game) battle and boy didn't he keep his word.

The Red Sea boys got off the blocks quickly and got rewarded when Ulinzi Stars forward Oscar Wamalwa, arguably Kenya's most impressive player this year, succumbed to pressure and put the ball in his own net to hand Eritrea the lead.

DEAD AND BURIED

Not even the return of coach Francis Kimanzi to the dugout after serving a two-match touchline ban could inspire team Kenya.

Instead, Abel Solomon made it 2-0 seven minutes after the break before Wamalwa got things right to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

But Eritrea, ranked 205 out 210 teams on the Fifa rankings, some 100 places below Kenya, were far from done.

Micheal Habte Gebremesqel added goal number three after 75 minutes before the exciting Teklemichel hammered the final nail on Kenya's coffin.

Eritrea will either face hosts Uganda or Tanzania in the final on Thursday while Kenya awaits the loser of that game for a contest to determine which team finishes third and fourth in this eight-team tournament.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.