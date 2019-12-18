Zimbabwe: Mbeki's Mediation in Chamisa, Mnangagwa Talks Will Bring Change - MDC Leader

Photo: allafrica.com
Left: Former South African president Thabo Mbeki (Tami Hultman/allAfrica). Top-right: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Believe Nyakudjara/The Herald). Bottom-left: MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA).
17 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

The anticipated dialogue between MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa brokered by former South Africa President Thabo Mbeki, should bring meaningful change to troubled Zimbabwe.

This is the thinking of Chamisa after meeting with Mbeki in Harare Monday evening.

Writing on his micro-blog Twitter after the meeting, Chamisa said he expects that the dialogue between him and his rival would deliver change and bring real reforms.

"We want dialogue that is meaningful, where the political will to change for the benefit of Zimbabweans outweighs political expediency. Dialogue must deliver true change and real reforms.When we shake hands let us be agreeing to truly walk in the same direction, a new direction," he wrote.

He added that he stood firm that the people of Zimbabwe could bring political change in the country through dialogue.

"Democracy can't exist without a true commitment to happiness, freedom and peace. Our political impasse cannot continue.We stand firm on the principle that none but ourselves can bring about the true change we need. Real issues affecting us all must be at the heart of any dialogue," Chamisa wrote.

He said he was ready to shake Mnangagwa's hands to end the political impasse over the disputed July 2018 presidential election.

Chamisa has since then refused to recognise Mnangagwa's win.

Before, meeting Chamisa on Monday, Mbeki had a close door meeting with Mnangagwa at State State House also in Harare.

After the meeting with Mnangagwa, Mbeki said he his bid was to see Zimbabwe restored to order.

"We all have a responsibility to help one another to the extent that we can do anything we can do to assist brethren, the Government and the country," he said.

Mbeki was a broker to Zimbabwe's 2009-13 unity government and his meetings with Mnangagwa and Chamisa this week have renewed interest to find a lasting solution to Zimbabwe's mounting, political, social and economic problems.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Zimbabweans Face Yet Another Bleak Festive Season
Half of Zimbabwe's Population Face 'Man-Made Starvation' - WFP
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.