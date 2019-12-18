Zimbabwe: Marry Chiwenga Seeks Bail At the High Court

Photo: Justin Mutenda/The Herald
Marry Mubaiwa, estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, at the Harare Magistrates Courts on December 16, 2019.
18 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Court Reporter

Incarcerated Marry Chiwenga, the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is expected Wednesday morning to file an application for bail through her lawyer, Taona Nyamukara at the Harare High Court.

Marry, a former model, was Monday remanded in custody to 30 December, facing charges of attempting to murder VP Chiwenga at a South African private hospital where the VP was seeking medical treatment.

She also faces separate charges of money laundering, externalisation of over US$1 million and trying to fraudulently acquire a marriage certificate.

She was denied bail by Magistrate Chrispen Mberewere when she appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Courts as the magistrate ruled that Marry nee Mubaiwa was a flight risk.

