Zimbabwe: Meikles Hotel's Sale Awaits RBZ Nod As Room Occupancy Plummets 7 Percent

18 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

MEIKLES Limited executive chairman, John Moxon Tuesday said the group currently awaits the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ) approval to sell off Meikles Hotel at a time when room occupancy has gone down 7%.

Moxon made the remarks while presenting the group's financial results for the first nine months ended September 30 2019.

"The planned sale of Meikles Hotel, has been approved by shareholders but is still subject to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe approval, will, if approved, provide financial strength for the planned strategy and unlock an ability to process the developments set out in this report," he said.

Moxon said group export oriented projects are now being implemented, but will require additional borrowings, which is not considered desirable.

He said the sale of the hotel will avoid the necessity of borrowing for support towards export oriented projects adding proceeds from the sale are expected to be introduced into group segments.

ASB Hospitality Zimbabwe, a group company of Albwardy Investment LLC of Dubai intends to purchase the Hotel for US$20 million.

The disposal of the hotel will provide benefits to a broad range of stakeholders such as an increase in the group's profitability due to lower debt funding requirements from the continual capital expenditure to fund the ongoing refurbishment and upgrade of the plush facility.

Meikles Hotel was classified as held for sale at 31 March 2019.

During the period under review, revenue grew to $32 million up from $6 million recorded during a comparative period last year.

However, room occupancy for the period under review retreated to 38% from 45% in the comparative period of the previous year while revenue per available room for the period declined to US$56 from US$61.

All branches of department stores were closed at the end of June 2019 and consequently, operating results up to the date of closure and assets of the department stores were reclassified to discontinued operations.

At a group level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the period amounted to $224 million up from $32 million.

Group profit after taxation from continuing operations was $156 million while comprehensive income amounted to $336 million and is entirely due to uplift foreign assets from the exchange rate at the end of March 2019.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.