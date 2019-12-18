Zimbabwe: 'Marry Chiwenga Arrest Exposes Rot in Mnangagwa Camp'

Photo: The Herald
VP Constantino Chiwenga's wife Mary Chiwenga.
17 December 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The arrest of vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry has exposed deep-rooted corruption and abuse of state resources and systems within President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, a cross section of Zimbabweans have said.

The developments penning out from the Marry Chiwenga's arrest have also exposed the government that has been for a long time hiding behind the finger, claiming that economic sanctions imposed on the country by western powers are the major reason why the country's economy is on its knees.

Posting on social media, a cross section of Zimbabweans felt the arrest of Marry Mubaiwa had exposed the government considering the amounts of money externalized.

"Mary Chiwenga is accused of exporting currency, money laundering & fraud involving US$1,000,000 & the question is if she could lay hands to such amount, how much does Guvheya have? Mary is being intimidated to SILENCE🤫she is being coerced to join Members of Mwiii Association😷", queried one @LynneStactia.

Another Twitter user, Oliver Mahata said the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission had taken sides by arresting Marry while exonerating her husband who could be an accomplice in the whole dealings.

"Dominique is equally guilty. There's no way she could have done all that without his knowledge and without his protection. He wants to act surprised now that he's divorcing her. He must both be investigated and resign," he wrote.

"Imagine what Chiwengwa, ED and all the big guys have stashed somewhere!!! Surely it should be enough to resuscitate this economy and have well-resourced hospitals ZANU PF should simply go!!," quizzed another user, Onson @OnsonMash.

Marry Mubaiwa, who was arrested on Saturday, appeared before magistrate Crispen Mberewere answering to charges of externalizing funds and attempted murder among other charges.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

More on This
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Is VP Chiwenga's Wife The New Grace Mugabe?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.