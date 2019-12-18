Zimbabwe: 'Marry Chiwenga Arrest Exposes Rot in Mnangagwa Camp'

The arrest of vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry has exposed deep-rooted corruption and abuse of state resources and systems within President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, a cross section of Zimbabweans have said.

The developments penning out from the Marry Chiwenga's arrest have also exposed the government that has been for a long time hiding behind the finger, claiming that economic sanctions imposed on the country by western powers are the major reason why the country's economy is on its knees.

Posting on social media, a cross section of Zimbabweans felt the arrest of Marry Mubaiwa had exposed the government considering the amounts of money externalized.

"Mary Chiwenga is accused of exporting currency, money laundering & fraud involving US$1,000,000 & the question is if she could lay hands to such amount, how much does Guvheya have? Mary is being intimidated to SILENCE🤫she is being coerced to join Members of Mwiii Association😷", queried one @LynneStactia.

Another Twitter user, Oliver Mahata said the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission had taken sides by arresting Marry while exonerating her husband who could be an accomplice in the whole dealings.

"Dominique is equally guilty. There's no way she could have done all that without his knowledge and without his protection. He wants to act surprised now that he's divorcing her. He must both be investigated and resign," he wrote.

"Imagine what Chiwengwa, ED and all the big guys have stashed somewhere!!! Surely it should be enough to resuscitate this economy and have well-resourced hospitals ZANU PF should simply go!!," quizzed another user, Onson @OnsonMash.

Marry Mubaiwa, who was arrested on Saturday, appeared before magistrate Crispen Mberewere answering to charges of externalizing funds and attempted murder among other charges.