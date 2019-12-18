Zambia Targets U.S.$30 Billion From Cannabis Exports

17 December 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Michael Chawe

Zambia targets $30 billion in annual earnings from exporting cannabis. These earnings would supplement foreign exchange from copper which has plummeted leaving the country in a debt hole.

Government spokesperson Dora Siliya Monday said Cabinet approved in principle on December 4, 2019 "the cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes."

The trade will be handled in a controlled environment under the Zambia National Service, a military wing with a bias towards agriculture, infrastructure and property.

Opposition Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba, whose party has been pushing government to move allow cannabis trade, welcomed the decision.

"It is a great idea being implemented almost too late. Should have been six years ago," he said.

